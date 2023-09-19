Asian Games 2023, India vs China: Rahul KP scored a screamer for India against China to help his side go into the tunnel at half-time with something positive in their mind. After a rusty 45 minutes, India bounced back with Rahul's insane goal in injury time. China took the lead scoring from a corner at the Huanglong Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou and they were looking to seal the deal in the first half only with a couple of more goals.

Rahul fooled the Chinese goalkeeper by making him think he was looking for Chhetri with a cross and he banged in a rifle-like shot to find the net.

Watch the video here:

In the start, Gao Tianyi helped the hosts break the deadlock and Gurmeet Singh also helped them make an impact after giving away a penalty. However, the goalkeeper made amends with a wonderful save denying the opposition to extend their lead. (Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Persepolis FC LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch AFC Champions League In India?)

India started with senior players like Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan who were unlikely to start this contest as Coach Igor Stimac informed their main focus is on the two games after the China game due to understandable reasons. Chhetri looked in fine touch as always but China had the upper-hand on India in the first half.

The Blue Tigers looked rusty in the first half as expected due to their fatigue of travel. The team only landed in China last night and played this contest without any proper rest or pre-match training. On the other hand, China looked like they have prepared for this contest for a long time by the looks of their control in the midfield and coordination.