LIVE Updates | IND vs NEP, SAFF Championship 2023 Football Match Live Score: Watch Out For Sunil Chhetri

After an impressive outing at home against Pakistan, India will take on Nepal in their next challenge in the 2023 SAFF Championship on Saturday. Indian fans were delighted in the opener of the tournament as Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick to beat Pakistan by a big margin of 4-0 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

India players and coach Igor Stimac would be confident to get another result in their way just like the previous one when they take on Nepal in their second game of the SAFF Championship.

On paper, India is ahead in the head-to-head record with a margin of 16-2 in the 23 matches between the two sides. Nepal and India last faced each other in the 2021 SAFF Championship when India won the contest comfortably with a scoreline of 3-0.

Follow LIVE updates and Score from India vs Nepal SAFF Championship match here.