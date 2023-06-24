topStoriesenglish2626203
LIVE Updates | IND vs NEP, SAFF Championship 2023 Football Match Live Score: Watch Out For Sunil Chhetri

India are set to face Nepal in Bengaluru on Saturday.

 

LIVE Updates | IND vs NEP, SAFF Championship 2023 Football Match Live Score: Watch Out For Sunil Chhetri
After an impressive outing at home against Pakistan, India will take on Nepal in their next challenge in the 2023 SAFF Championship on Saturday. Indian fans were delighted in the opener of the tournament as Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick to beat Pakistan by a big margin of 4-0 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

India players and coach Igor Stimac would be confident to get another result in their way just like the previous one when they take on Nepal in their second game of the SAFF Championship.

On paper, India is ahead in the head-to-head record with a margin of 16-2 in the 23 matches between the two sides. Nepal and India last faced each other in the 2021 SAFF Championship when India won the contest comfortably with a scoreline of 3-0.

Follow LIVE updates and Score from India vs Nepal SAFF Championship match here.

24 June 2023
13:02 PM

India vs Nepal SAFF Cup LIVE: Watch Out For Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri kickstarted the tournament with a hat-trick of goals as India beat Pakistan 4-0. The Indian legend will be looking to continue doing the same when the Indian side meets Nepal today in Bengaluru.

12:37 PM

LIVE India vs Nepal SAFF Championship: Hello

Hello and welcome to the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship clash taking place on Saturday evening. Follow this feed for all the key updates from the clash taking place in Bengaluru tonight.

