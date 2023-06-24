India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2023 LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch IND vs NEP Match In India?

India take on Nepal in their second match of the South Asian Football Federation Championship (SAFF Championship) 2023 on Saturday. The match will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. India began the tournament on a positive note with a thumping 4-0 win over arch-rivals Pakistan at the same stadium. Sunil Chhetri led from the front with a hat-trick of goals while one goal was bagged by Udanta Singh. India were clearly the better team, as a sleepless Pakistan team could not match the skill levels of their neighbours. Later, Pakistan head coach cited visa and immigration issues which led to their late arrival in Bengaluru as the reason behind the loss.

Coming back to Nepal match, it is India's last match in the group stage. The Blue Tigers have already qualified for the semi-final courtesy the win over Pakisan. Nepal are ranked 174th in the world. They are lowest-ranked team in the this competition. Nepal are coming in this game after facing a 3-1 defeat against Kuwait in the opening game. Winning against India is a big task but Nepal will be focussing on how they can display better football.

Not to forget, India coach Igor Stimac won't be on the sidelines as he received a red card in the India vs Pakistan contest after he intervened during the game.

When will India Vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2033 match take place?

India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2033 match will be played on June 24 (Saturday), 2023.

Where will India Vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2033 match take place?

India Vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2033 match will take place at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

What time will India Vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2033 match start?

India Vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2033 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2033 match?

India Vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2033 match will be broadcasted on DD Sports in India.

How to watch India Vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2033 match live streaming in India?

India Vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2033 match live streaming will be available on the Fancode app & Website in India.