Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match Live Streaming: When and where to watch EPL match LIV vs MNC in India?

Liverpool are set to host defending champions Manchester City in their Premier League encounter at Anfield on Sunday. After a shaky start to the season, the Reds will look to turn the tables on arch-rivals Man City managed by Pep Guardiola. Liverpool are in desperate need of the EPL win after making a 7-goal statement in their UEFA Champions League fixture against Rangers. While Jurgen Klopp's new signing Darwin Nunez has struggled to fit in the system of Liverpool, Guardiola's start signing Erling Haaland is breaking records since his arrival in England. (Ronaldo's United vs NEW LIVESTREAM)

Shockingly, Liverpool are 10th in the EPL standings at the moment and have won just two league games so far in the Premier League 2022-23 season. Manchester City on the other hand have started their new season where they left off the last year and are unstoppable at the moment. Klopp would be happy getting a 7-1 victory in Liverpool's last match before facing the mighty Manchester City. (ELCLASICO Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVESTREAM HERE)

Checkout the livestreaming details for Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match LIV vs MNC below:

Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool and won every single major trophy in 5 years without losing a single League game at Anfield.



Since it might come to an end tomorrow, we just have to applaud the greatest defender to ever exist pic.twitter.com/wxQQqtI3qZ October 15, 2022

