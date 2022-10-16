Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: When and where to watch EPL match MUN vs NEW in India?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will host Newcastle United in their Premier League 2022-23 fixture on Sunday at the Old Trafford. The Red Devils are currently fifth in the EPL standing with 15 points whereas Newcastle are just behind the Erik ten Hag-managed side with 14. A win for United will ease some pressure off them after a bad start to the season in the early gameweeks. On the other hand, Newcastle have an opportunity to edge past Manchester United to enter the top five of the EPL standings. (Greenwood ARRESTED due to THIS)

It will be interesting to see whether coach ten Hag starts with Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro in the EPL fixture today just like the Europa League fixture against Omonia which United won courtesy a late strike from midfielder Scott Mctominay. In other Premier League fixture, there is another big one for today where Erling Haaland's Manchester City will face arch-rivals Liverpool, who are currently struggling this season in the Premier League.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester United vs Newcastle United English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Newcastle United going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Newcastle United will be played on Sunday (October 16) from 6:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Newcastle United going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Newcastle United will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Antony: "I'm very grateful to have Cristiano Ronaldo with me everyday. He tells me to be calm and confident."



Love how he talks about how Ronaldo's helping him settle in and improve at Man Utd. Learning from the best pic.twitter.com/qOMSZXxKC6 October 15, 2022

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Newcastle United?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Newcastle United will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

Where can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Newcastle United in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Newcastle United will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.