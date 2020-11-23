Liverpool's Mohamed Salah set to resume training after testing negative for COVID-19

In what may come as a major boost to Liverpool, forward Mohamed Salah is all set to return to training after testing negative for the novel coronavirus.

The 28-year-old Egyptian was forced to miss Liverpool's 3-0 triumph over Leicester City in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday evening after being diagnosed with coronavius during the international break.

However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp now confirmed that Salah recently underwent another COVID-19 test which came out to be negative.

"That's what I've heard. A negative today. I think from now he is pretty normal in all the testing," goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Klopp further informed that Salah could feature in Liverpool's Champions League clash against Atalanta on Thursday, while revealing that the defender will be part of the squad which undergoes a round of UEFA testing on Monday.

"Tomorrow [Monday] we have UEFA testing for the Champions League and I am pretty sure he will be in that. He can now train with us tomorrow. There could be Premier League tests the day after? Yes, there are two tests in the next two days so he will be tested, like all of us,” he added.

The development will come as a boost for Liverpool, who is set to miss the services of midfielder Naby Keita due to a hamstring injury which he sustained during Leicester match.

Meanwhile, Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri can also miss some of Liverpool's upcoming games after picking up a muscle injury while on international duty.

On a related note, Liverpool are currently standing at the second spot behind Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League points table with six wins from nine matches they have played so far.