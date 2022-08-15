NewsFootball
Lucas Vazquez and David Alaba help Real Madrid edge past Almeria in La Liga match

Real Madrid won the match 2-1 after trailing 1-0 from the sixth minute of the game

Last Updated: Aug 15, 2022

LaLiga defending champions Real Madrid brushed off an early season scare after they defeated Almeria 2-1 in the new season's opener on Sunday (August 15) after trailing 1-0 from the sixth minute of the match. It is fair to say that the newly promoted side showed full ambition and gave the Champions of Europe a run for those 3 points. ('Arrogance of Kylian Mbappe will cost PSG Champions League again,' fans angry at striker for THIS - WATCH)

Coach Carlo Ancelotti kept his word and made five changes to the starting 11 that won both the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup, including handing debuts to new signings Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni. But the gamble looked to have backfired when striker Largie Ramazani opened the scoring for Almeria after ghosting behind Rudiger in the sixth minute. (Ballon d'Or 2022 winner: Karim Benzema to Robert Lewandowski, top contenders - In Pics)

Vinicius Jr had several chances to equalize, but goalkeeper Fernando Martinez made at least three crucial stops from the Brazilian's close-range strikes. ('Now he is alongside Henry, Ronaldo...?', Man City coach Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland's criticism)

Last year's LaLiga top goalscorer Karim Benzema had a disappointing showing as Almeria's five-man defense did a superb job in shackling him, showing real grit as they tried to defend their lead.

Real finished the first half with almost 70% of possession and 17 goal attempts against only a couple for the home team.

Real piled on the pressure after the break when Ancelotti sent on veterans Luka Modric and Eden Hazard from the bench in place of young French midfielders Eduardo Camavinga and Tchouameni, who struggled to make an impact.

Lucas Vazquez scored the equalizer from a rebound after another individual effort from Vinicius in the 61st minute and substitute David Alaba scored the winner from a free kick into the upper left corner in the 75th minute.

"It was a complicated match, they explored very well the spaces that we left on the back of the defense," Ancelotti told Movistar Plus.

"Tchouameni and Camavinga didn't show their true quality and potential but sometimes Real Madrid shirt is a heavy burden for the young players. I have full confidence that they will progress because they are high-level players." (With Reuters input)

