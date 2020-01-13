हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Luis Suarez undergoes knee surgery, ruled out for at least 4 months

Suarez has appeared in a total of 23 matches for Barcelona this season, smashing 14 goals--11 in the league and three in the Champions League. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@FCBarcelona

Barcelona star striker Luis Suarez is all set to be ruled out for at least four months after undergoing surgery to treat an injury to the external meniscus of his right knee.

The 32-year-old aggravated his knee injury during his side's Supercopa de Espana semi-final defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Now, Barcelona confirmed that the Uruguay striker was operated on this Sunday and that he would require approximately four months to recover fully.  

"The first team player, Luis Suárez, has been operated on this Sunday by Dr. Ramon Cugat, who used keyhole surgery to resolve an injury to the external meniscus of the right knee by performing a suture. The Uruguayan striker will be out for approximately four months," the statement from the club said. 

Suarez has appeared in a total of 23 matches for Barcelona this season, smashing 14 goals--11 in the league and three in the Champions League. The start striker is also the leading assist provider in La Liga with a total of seven assists. 

 

 

 

 

