Aaron Ramsey

Manager Unai Emery unsure if injured Aaron Ramsey will play for Arsenal again

Ramsey is set to join Italian side Juventus after signing a four-year deal with the reigning Serie A champions in February.

Aaron Ramsey may have played his last game for Arsenal after manager Unai Emery confirmed the midfielder sustained a muscle injury in Thursday`s 1-0 Europa League quarter-final win at Napoli.

Emery was forced to replace Ramsey with Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the first half when the Welshman went down clutching the back of his thigh before limping off the pitch.

"It`s a muscular injury and usually it is going to mean some weeks outside the team," Emery said.

"I don`t know if we`ll see him again before the end of the season," he added. 

Arsenal, whose 3-0 aggregate win sealed a semi-final tie with Spanish side Valencia, will next host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

