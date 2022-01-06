हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
football

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to miss FA Cup match after testing positive for COVID-19

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will miss the Friday, January 7, FA Cup third-round match against Swindon Town after testing positive for covid-19.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to miss FA Cup match after testing positive for COVID-19
Pep Guardiola.(Source: Twitter)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will miss Friday's (January 7) FA Cup third-round match away to fourth-tier Swindon Town after testing positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Thursday (January 6).

City said that Guardiola returned a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. "Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble," City said in a statement, adding that assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team for Friday's game.

Seven first-team players and 14 backroom staff are isolating for COVID-19 related reasons, the club said. City are top of the Premier League table on 53 points after 21 matches, 10 points above second-placed Chelsea, whom they host in a league match on January 15 after facing Swindon.

Earlier on Thursday, Burnley said that manager Sean Dyche will miss their FA Cup third-round tie at home to second-tier Huddersfield Town on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Guardiola and Dyche are the latest Premier League managers to test positive in recent weeks after Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard, Newcastle United's Eddie Howe, Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta and Liverpool's Juergen Klopp.

Britain on Wednesday reported 194,747 further cases of COVID-19 and 334 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
footballManchester CityPep GuardiolaPremier League
Next
Story

Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Carabao Cup semis first leg

Must Watch

PT15M

Zee Top 100: PM Modi's security lapse case reached to SC