Manchester City player Joao Cancelo's family assaulted by four mobs at home

Manchester City player Joao Cancelo was left with cuts and bruising around his right eye after being attacked by four people during a burglary at his home. The Portugal defender said in a post on Instagram Stories that he fought back while protecting his family. He has a 2-year-old daughter, Alicia, with partner Daniela Machado.

"Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family," Cancelo wrote.

"When you show resistance this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewellery and leave me with my face with this state." The photo on Instagram showed a deep cut above his right eyebrow and cuts closer to his eye.

"I don't know how there are people with such meanness, The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK. And I after many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, like always." he wrote.

Premier League champion City gave more details of the incident."We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted," City said in a statement.

"Joao and his family are being supported by the club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter".