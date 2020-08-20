Manchester City re-sign goalkeeper Scott Carson on loan

Manchester City have re-signed British goalkeeper Scott Carson on loan from Derby County, thus extending his stay with the Premier League club for one more year.

The 34-year-old was initially roped in by the Etihad Stadium club from Derby County in 2019 on a year-long loan and now Manchester City have confirmed that the goalkeeper will stay with them for another year.

"Scott Carson has extended his loan deal with City by another year...Everyone at Manchester City wishes Scott the best of luck throughout the next 12 months at the Club," the club said in an official statement.

In his first season with City, Carson provided a significant back-up to Brazilian footballer Ederson and the now-departed Chilean Claudio Bravo in the goalkeeping department of the first team.

Carson began his professional football career with Leeds United in 2003. He spent two years with the club before moving to Liverpool in 2005.

The goalkeeper then had on-loan spells with Sheffield Wednesday (2006), Charlton Athletic (2006-2007), Aston Villa (2007-2008).

In 2008,Carson was roped in by West Bromwich Albion on a four-year contract. He made a total of 110 appearances for the club before having spells with Bursaspor (2011-14) and Wigan Athletic (2014-15).

Following Wigan's relegation to League One, Carson penned down a two-year contract with Championship club Derby County with an option for a third year for an undisclosed fee.

Besides this, Carson has also been capped four times by his national team England.