Manchester City began their Premier League campaign with a stunning 2-0 victory over West Ham last week at the London Stadium. In what was a statement-making EPL debut for star signing Erling Haaland as he thrashed the David Moyes side with a stylish brace to get his team the winning start they wanted. It was a much-needed brace for the Norwegian striker as he was criticized for his performances earlier against Liverpool in the Community Shield matchup. Haaland scored one from the spot and the other running behind the West Ham with a cool and composed finish to seal the deal for Man City. ('Now he is alongside Henry, Ronaldo...?', Man City coach Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland's criticism)

The defending champions look in no mood to make their start of the season slow or bad whereas Bournemouth are coming into this fixture with utmost confidence beating Aston Villa 2-0 in their opener of the season. In what was a shocker for many Villa fans, Bournemouth scored two with Lerma and Moore striking for the side at home and giving them the winning start to their Premier League. It will be interesting to see how Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola prepares his troops to take on Bournemouth at the home of the defending champions.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester City vs Bournemouth English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Bournemouth going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Bournemouth will be played on Saturday (August 13) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Bournemouth going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Bournemouth will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Bournemouth?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Bournemouth will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Bournemouth in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Bournemouth will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.