Manchester City lost a shot at silverware before starting the Premier League season. The Pep Guardiola side faced a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool on Saturday (July 30) as the Reds won their 16th Community Shield at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Major star signings Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez both featured in the clash, however, only one of them could live upto the expectations of their fans.

Nunez came on in the 59th minute with the score at 1-1 and helped win a penalty when his header struck defender Ruben Dias` arm before he then scored with an angled header in added time. (READ: Klopp full praise for Nunez after LIV vs MNC match)

"I think Darwin would have been fine even without scoring the third one because the penalty was Millie`s (James Milner`s) cross and his header," Klopp said of the 75 million euros ($76.64 million) signing from Benfica.

On the other hand, Erling Haaland struggled to find the net as he started the game for City in the first XI. The Norwegian forward is expected to be a ruthless striker infront of goal and playing for the defending EPL champions, certainly showed some nerves in his way of playing on Saturday. The star City signing was trolled badly on social media after he missed out a few chances against Liverpool but coach Pep Guardiola didn't show any kind of disappointment from the striker.

Guardiola said Liverpool started better, but his team created enough chances to win.

"Congratulations to Liverpool. The first 15 to 20 minutes they were better. After we got our game, and it was quite similar the last 25 minutes, we arrived when they left space and tried to attack," Guardiola said.

"We have to improve. The timing is not much what we have to do, especially the fact we need this month training and games to get our tempo and we will do it."

"He fought a lot and made the movements. It’s good for him to see the reality of the new country, new league," the Spaniard said.

"He was there. Today he didn't score - another day he will score." (With reuters input)