Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte test positive for coronavirus

Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to threaten the entire world.

The Premier League club issued an official statement to confirm that Mahrez and Mahrez were recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and are currently under self-isolation in accordance with UK Government protocol on quarantine.

"Manchester City FC can confirm that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19.Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine," Manchester City said in the statement.

The club further informed that the two players continue to remain asymptomatic besides also extending wishes for their speedy recovery.

"Everyone at the Club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season," City added.

The 2020-21 season of the English Premier League (EPL) will begin on September 12, with Crystal Palace taking on Southampton in the opening match at Selhurst Park Stadium.

Manchester City and Manchester United will not feature in the opening week after the two sides were guaranteed a month of rest after the conclusion of their European seasons.

City, who made a second-place finish in 2019-20 season of Premier League, will begin the upcoming season's campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton on September 19.