Manchester United should give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer permanent job this month: Gary Neville

Manchester United's hierarchy should confirm interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as permanent manager this month instead of waiting until the end of the season, former club captain Gary Neville has said.

Solskjaer has revitalised United since taking over from Jose Mourinho in December, with the team's victory at Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Thursday offering the most compelling evidence yet that he is the best man for the job.

The Norwegian helped United pull off one of the greatest comebacks in the competition's history, as his side sealed a dramatic 3-1 win in Paris to reach the quarter-finals on away goals despite losing the first leg 2-0.

Neville made his comments before kickoff, citing former United striker Solskjaer's stellar record as interim boss, which now stands at 14 victories from 17 games in all competitions.

"The form guide says it all. I'll be surprised if Solskjaer is not awarded the job during the international break (in March)," the former defender told Norwegian broadcaster Viasport.

"I can't believe what's happened. I thought when he first came in it was to reconnect the club with fans, someone who the club could rely on to give information to the board and then they would appoint the best manager in the world," he added.

Solskjaer has also helped United salvage their season on the domestic front.

The team are now fourth in the Premier League and playing the sort of thrilling attacking football, that was last seen at Old Trafford when Alex Ferguson was in charge.

"The performances are very good. The fans are loving it. It's been a sensational three months and I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will get given the job. He'll probably be the King of Norway, the President of Norway, the Prime Minister of Norway as well!" Neville said.