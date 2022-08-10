NewsFootball
RYAN GIGGS

Manchester United star and ex-Wales manager Ryan Giggs threw former girlfriend Kate Greville out of hotel room ‘naked’, wanted sex all the time, Court told

Manchester Crown Court heard a police interview given by Kate Greville weeks after she alleged the former Wales manager Ryan Giggs headbutted her in November 2020. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 08:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Manchester United star and ex-Wales manager Ryan Giggs threw former girlfriend Kate Greville out of hotel room ‘naked’, wanted sex all the time, Court told

Former Manchester United star and Wales football manager Ryan Giggs is currently on trial in a United Kingdom court, accused of controlling behaviour and assaulting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville and her young sister Emma. The case is now getting dirty as some serious allegations have been made against Giggs with Kate saying she was thrown out her hotel room by him while she was ‘naked’.

Manchester Crown Court heard a police interview given by Greville weeks after she alleged the former Wales manager headbutted her in November 2020. Prosecutors allege this happened when Mr Giggs came back to his house as she was preparing to move out.

“He just came at me from nowhere, grabbed me by my shoulders and head butted me in my face,” she said.

She told detectives Giggs had once ‘flipped’ in a hotel room after she confronted him about messaging another woman. She said he squared up to her, grabbed her wrist ‘hard’ and ‘literally dragged’ her naked across the floor and threw her and her belongings into the corridor. Greville added that she was left feeling ‘humiliated and embarrassed’, according to BBC news.

“I had no clothes on, he grabbed me by my wrist, so hard, dragged me into the lounge bit, grabbed my on the floor, all my suitcase and threw it all into the corridor and then shut the door. I was just there naked, all my stuff in the corridor. I got all my stuff back in and got back into bed - I had to get my stuff with a towel wrapped around me,” Kate Greville is quoted as saying by Daily Mirror.

Giggs wanted to “have sex all the time” and would call his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville “up to 50 times an hour”, it was revealed to Court. She told the police officer that Giggs did not force himself on her but “he was using sex to get to me… he’d randomly send sexual messages or pictures.

“He was completely using me for sex. He wouldn’t leave me alone,” she added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What was the biggest reason for alliance collapse between JDU and BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's big strategy to end alliance with regional parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Dulichand Agarwal gives credit to DNA for his win at KBC
DNA Video
DNA: Who can compete against PM Modi in 2024?
DNA Video
DNA: When will there be talk of changing the situation of Bihar?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What do people gain from the politics of power change?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's 'opportunistic' politics
DNA Video
DNA: What were the signs showing collapse of NDA-JDU alliance?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?