Marcus Rashford to become the youngest ever recipient of an honorary degree from University of Manchester

Manchester: The 22-year old England football player Marcus Rashford is going to become the youngest ever recipient of an honorary degree from The University of Manchester.

Rashford who is also the striker for the Premier League Club Manchester United will receive the degree in recognition of his achievements as a footballer and as a passionate campaigner against child poverty.

Rashford will follow in the footsteps of Manchester United legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton by receiving an honorary doctorate.

"It’s a proud day for myself and my family. When you look at the great names that have been awarded this doctorate in the past, it’s humbling," Rashford was quoted by Manchester United.

Rashford who has appeared in 208 matches for MUN added, "We still have a long way to go in the fight to combat child poverty in this country but receiving recognition from your city means we are heading in the right direction and that means a lot. Thank you to The University of Manchester."

Notably, Rashford's collaboration with FareShare, a poverty and food waste charity, has led to £20million being raised in financial and food donations. Over 3.9 million meals are also being distributed to vulnerable people every week amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The University of Manchester's president and vice-chancellor, Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, was quoted by MUN saying, "Marcus is an extraordinary young man with an extraordinary talent and drive that stretches well beyond the football field."

He added, "His work for charity and his high-profile campaign will not only help countless young people across our own city but across the entire country. Our university has social responsibility at its core and this sense of civic pride and duty is something we are proud to share with Marcus. That is why the university is delighted to make Marcus our youngest ever recipient of an honorary degree."

MUN's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, "We're so proud of Marcus — what a great person he is. The work he's done shows he cares so much about others. Hopefully, he can keep his personality for the rest of his life and keep being himself."