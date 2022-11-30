Mexico vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch MEX vs KSA and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C teams will be in action on late Wednesday night as Argentina will take on Poland and Mexico will lock horns with Saudi Arabia. Both sides are coming into this fixture with heavy defeats in their previous games. Mexico were stunned by Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-0 whereas Saudi Arabia were handed a similar margin defeat by Lewandowski's Poland. Saudi Arabia are still in contention to seal a spot in the knockout stages if they beat Mexico and put in an inspired performance.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and Saudi Arabia, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Mexico and Saudi Arabia be played?

The match between Mexico and Saudi Arabia will be played on December 1, Thursday.

Where will the match between Mexico and Saudi Arabia be played?

The match between Mexico and Saudi Arabia will be played at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the match between Mexico and Saudi Arabia begin?

The match between Mexico and Saudi Arabia will begin at 12:30 AM IST, on December 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Mexico and Saudi Arabia?

The match between Mexico and Saudi Arabia will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Mexico and Saudi Arabia?

The match between Mexico and Saudi Arabia will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.