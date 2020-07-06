हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nemanja Matic

Midfielder Nemanja Matic signs new Manchester United contract till 2023

In 2017, Matic joined United from Chelsea in a three-year contract and appeared in a total of 114 matches for the Premier League club so far.

Midfielder Nemanja Matic signs new Manchester United contract till 2023
Image Credits: Twitter/@NemanjaMatic

Midfielder Nemanja Matic has signed a new three-year contract extension with Manchester United that will keep him with the Premier League club until the end of June 2023.

United issued an official statement and confirmed that the 31-year-old will continue to remain with the club for the next three years.

Escastic to join a new deal with the club, Matic said that he wanted to do a lot in his career and achieving the same with Manchester United will be a huge honour.

“I am very happy that I will continue to be part of this great club.This is a really exciting team to be part of, we have a good balance of youth and experience within the squad and there is great comradery amongst the group,"Manchester United official website quoted Matic as saying.

“This is a key part of the season and we are playing well. We will continue to fight to finish the season on a high and make our amazing supporters proud," he added.

Reflecting on Matic's new deal, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the midfielder's experience and professionalism will be invaluable for the young team

“I am delighted that Nemanja has signed a new contract, I know his experience, professionalism and leadership will be invaluable to this young talented group.We have great strength in midfield and Nemanja’s attributes are a key part of that. Nemanja has been here for three seasons now and really understands the values of playing for Manchester United," Solskjaer said.

In 2017, Matic joined United from Chelsea in a three-year contract and appeared in a total of 114 matches for the Premier League club so far.

The Serbian international has also featured for the national side on 48 occasions.

 

Tags:
Nemanja MaticManchester UnitedOle Gunnar Solskjaerfootball
Next
Story

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sets unwanted personal record after Southampton loss
  • 6,97,413Confirmed
  • 19,693Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,12,99,667Confirmed
  • 5,31,659Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M26S

5 big news related to the retreat of Chinese troops on LAC