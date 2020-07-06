Midfielder Nemanja Matic signs new Manchester United contract till 2023

Midfielder Nemanja Matic has signed a new three-year contract extension with Manchester United that will keep him with the Premier League club until the end of June 2023.

United issued an official statement and confirmed that the 31-year-old will continue to remain with the club for the next three years.

Escastic to join a new deal with the club, Matic said that he wanted to do a lot in his career and achieving the same with Manchester United will be a huge honour.

“I am very happy that I will continue to be part of this great club.This is a really exciting team to be part of, we have a good balance of youth and experience within the squad and there is great comradery amongst the group,"Manchester United official website quoted Matic as saying.

“This is a key part of the season and we are playing well. We will continue to fight to finish the season on a high and make our amazing supporters proud," he added.

Reflecting on Matic's new deal, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the midfielder's experience and professionalism will be invaluable for the young team

“I am delighted that Nemanja has signed a new contract, I know his experience, professionalism and leadership will be invaluable to this young talented group.We have great strength in midfield and Nemanja’s attributes are a key part of that. Nemanja has been here for three seasons now and really understands the values of playing for Manchester United," Solskjaer said.

In 2017, Matic joined United from Chelsea in a three-year contract and appeared in a total of 114 matches for the Premier League club so far.

The Serbian international has also featured for the national side on 48 occasions.