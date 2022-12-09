Netherlands vs Lionel Messi’s Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch NED vs ARG and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Lionel Messi up against Virgil van Dijk. The youngest coach at the World Cup taking on the oldest. South America versus Europe. A back catalog of famous meetings. The FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday (December 9) has all the ingredients of a classic.

And the possibility of it being Messi’s final game on football’s biggest stage just adds to the anticipation. The seven-time world player of the year is three wins away from achieving his ultimate dream but he has two people, in particular, blocking his path.

First, the not inconsiderable frame of Van Dijk, who has been one of the world’s best defenders over the past five years. If there’s anyone able to stop Messi on one of his trademark dribbles, it is the graceful Liverpool center back who combines pace with a great reading of the game. And then there’s Louis van Gaal, the wily tactician who is 71, has recently undergone successful treatment for prostate cancer, and is now plotting to win the World Cup in perhaps the final job of his 26-year coaching career.

Van Gaal, who has long been one of the most charismatic characters in soccer, is approaching this task with a lot of fun — even on the eve of one of the biggest matches of his career. On Thursday, he was told that Angel Di Maria, who plays for Argentina, thinks he is the worst coach he has ever played under following their time together at Manchester United in 2014-15.

Van Gaal said it was a pity Di Maria felt this way — “he is one of the few players to have said that,” he remarked, “as usually it is the other way round” — and added he once had a falling-out with Netherlands captain Memphis Depay, who was sitting next to him.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal match between Netherlands vs Argentina Predicted 11

Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind, Davy Klassen; Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi; Julian Alvarez, Papu Gómez