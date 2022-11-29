Netherlands vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch NED vs QAT and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

The Netherlands are on the verge of reaching the knockout stage at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and overwhelming favorite in their final Group A match on Tuesday (November 29) against host nation Qatar. If the Dutch advance it will put more focus on 71-year-old coach Louis van Gaal, who stepped out of retirement just over a year ago to take over the national team while being treated for aggressive prostate cancer.

Host nation Qatar has lost their first two matches and already missed its chance to move on from the group stage. But coach Felix Sanchez says his team will be prepared to face one of football’s traditional powers. “When you play against a team such as the Netherlands, you don’t need any motivation,” Sanchez said. "It's a challenge for our players to face such a team.”

“This was a very demanding group for us,” Sanchez added. "We’ve competed with our ups and downs. We’d have preferred to be in a better situation.”

For the Netherlands a draw will suffice to advance and put the team into contention again in a World Cup after failing to qualify four years ago. The Dutch could even get through with a loss if Ecuador beats Senegal in the other Group A match. In the round of 16, the Netherlands would face one of the top two teams from Group B, where England is the favorite with Iran, Wales, and the United States scrambling for a spot.

Van Gaal said before the World Cup that the Netherlands can win it all, although few see this as one of the country’s best teams. He repeated it on the eve of the Qatar game.

Ahead of the Netherlands vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Netherlands vs Qatar be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Netherlands vs Qatar will be played on Tuesday – 29 November at 8:30 PM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Netherlands vs Qatar going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Netherlands vs Qatar will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Netherlands vs Qatar LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Netherlands vs Qatar will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Netherlands vs Qatar in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Netherlands vs Qatar can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Netherlands vs Qatar Predicted 11

Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn

Qatar: Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ismail Mohamad, Assim Modibo, Hassan Alhaydos, Karim Boudiaf, Homam Ahmed, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif