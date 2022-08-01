NewsFootball
It was the ninth time in 10 years that PSG had won the traditional season-opening clash between the Ligue 1 champions and the French Cup winners, which has been regularly played outside of the country over the last decade.

Paris St Germain’s Neymar scored twice with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos contributing the other two goals as they romped to a 4-0 victory over Nantes in the French Super Cup at the Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday.

It was the ninth time in 10 years that the Parisians had won the traditional season-opening clash between the Ligue 1 champions and the French Cup winners, which has been regularly played outside of the country over the last decade.

PSG’s array of world class talent did not disappoint the Israeli crowd with Messi opening the scoring in the 22nd minute, after a through ball from Neymar that allowed him to round the goalkeeper and net from a tight angle.

Messi started the scoring for the PSG as they romped to a 4-0 victory over Nantes. Messi, the record seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, netted midway through the first half. Taking a deflected pass from Neymar, he went past goalkeeper Alban Lafont before scoring with a fine finish.

WATCH highlights of PSG match against Nantes here…

Neymar added a second from a curling free kick on the stroke of halftime before Sergio Ramos, who spent most of last season out injured after his move from Real Madrid, added the third with an audacious backheel from close range in the 57th minute.

The final goal came in the 82nd minute after Neymar was fouled by Nantes defender Jean Claude Castelletto, who was sent off, and the Brazilian converted the subsequent spotkick.

Christophe Galtier, who guided Lille to the league title against the odds in 2021, now has his first trophy at PSG. He replaced Maurico Pochettino after he was fired.

(with Reuters inputs)

