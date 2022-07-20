Lionel Messi nets his first pre-season goal for PSG - WATCH

Lionel Messi scored his first pre-season goal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a hard fought 2-1 win over Kawasaki Frontale in the French side's first match of the Japan tour. The star-studded attack line of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi started the game under new coach Christophe Galtier in front of 65,000 fans at Tokyo's national stadium on Wednesday (July 20).

The seven-time Ballon d'Or holder opened the scoring for PSG in the 32nd minute when he converted a goal via a beautiful volley shot from his wrong foot to beat the J-League champions goalkeeper. (READ: Messi's answer when PSG asked him for an extension contract)

Checkout the video of Messi's first pre-season goal below...

#Messi scores in his first game of preseason with his right leg. pic.twitter.com/TfesNUkj8B July 20, 2022

Later on, the little magician displayed some genius moments on the field making the Japanese opposition look like field hurdles to set up left-back Bernard who assisted the second goal for PSG's win. Checkout the video of that play from Messi below...

Ronaldo has played in three different countries in the last 15 years. One thing which was common in - Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United (till last season), that all three were in the UEFA Champions League when Cristiano Ronaldo was playing with them. However, PSG star Lionel Messi is just behind Ronaldo's 141 goals in the UCL with 125 goals of his own. Tony Cascarino, former Chelsea forward believes that Ronaldo wants to finish above Messi in that competition as the leading goalscorer of all-time in the history of Champions League, as per Talksport.