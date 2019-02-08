No extra pressure for EPL title-chasing Liverpool: Alisson Becker

Liverpool are under no additional pressure to claim their first league title in 29 years despite a recent blip that has allowed Premier League champions Manchester City to reclaim top spot, according to goalkeeper Alisson.

Frustrating 1-1 draws in their last two league games against Leicester City and West Ham United have left Liverpool on 62 points from 25 games and a spot behind City on goal difference, although Pep Guardiola's side have played an extra game.

"Our pressure is the same. We take things game by game without worrying about what our opponents are doing," Brazil international Alisson said ahead of Saturday's league clash against 10th-placed Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old said that Liverpool, who were nine points ahead of City at one stage in December, were not short of belief going into the home stretch of the season.

"We've shown in the past that we're good enough and we'll continue to show this in the games we've got to come," he said.

"Everyone wants to win this league but at Liverpool our concern is winning games and not dropping points. We don't think about City, we think about ourselves. We only think about what we can do and how things are moving forward," he added.