football

PL 2021: Premier League to continue festive fixtures despite COVID scare

The English Premier League will continue its festive fixtures despite numerous clubs experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

Source: Twitter

It was confirmed at a Premier League club meeting on Monday (December 20) told that the top-flight English league will continue with the current fixture schedule despite a number of clubs experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and challenges.

A range of issues were discussed at the meeting, including the adaption of the Premier League COVID-19 postponement process in response to the impact of the Omricon variant.

The League also confirmed to its clubs that 92 per cent of players and club staff have one, two or three COVID-19 vaccination doses, with 84 per cent of players on the vaccination journey. Players who have had one or two doses are required to wait for the appropriate time period before receiving either their second or booster vaccinations.

"The health and well-being of all concerned remain our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution." PL in a statement said.

"The League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff, as well as promoting the Government's public-health vaccination messaging to clubs and the wider public," PL in the statement added.

Notably, outbreaks at various clubs have forced the postponement of 10 Premier League games so far. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League, and player vaccination rates will now be publicly communicated at the end of each month, beginning in January.

