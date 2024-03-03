Premier League 2024: Manchester Derby LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Manchester United Vs Manchester City In India Online, On Laptop, TV And Phone?

It is time for the 192nd edition of the Manchester derby as hosts Manchester City will welcome rivals United at the Etihad. It is a game which is like winning a title for both teams as the rivalry between the clubs goes that deep. Ahead of the Manchester derby in the Premier League (PL) at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, City head coach Pep Guardiola accepted that it will be a "real tough game" against United.

While addressing the pre-match press conference, Guardiola said that they have to be "humble" and "respect" the Red Devils to perform well in the Manchester derby. He added that they are taking one game at a time to win the PL title. (FA Cup: Erling Haaland Strikes 5 Goals In Manchester City's 6-2 Win Over Luton)

"It's going to happen on Sunday and it's going to be a real tough game. We have to be humble enough to respect our opponent. It's not just the fact that United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa is there. We have to fight week by week to win the title," Guardiola was quoted by Manchester City's official website as saying.

The Catalan coach further called the Manchester derby as a "final" match for them. Guardiola also accepted that it would be a more difficult game at the Etihad Stadium than at Old Trafford.

More iconic Manchester derby memories to be made?#MCIMUN coming pic.twitter.com/Sm1sbwW7Ms Premier League (@premierleague) March 3, 2024

"It's another final for us. It's here more difficult than Old Trafford, we lost more here. We have to perform really well," he added. (Explained: Why Toni Kroos Has Returned From Retirement For Germany After 3 Years?)

Guardiola further said that the past Manchester derbies won't affect their performance in the upcoming match. (Cristiano Ronaldo Criticised For Appearing To Make Obscene Gesture Following 'Lionel Messi' Chants In Saudi League Game)

"The past is the past. We cannot deny how good he [ten Hag] has done in the past in Amsterdam. In different situations, I know my players will behave in Old Trafford with the right character and do their best," he further added.

Guardiola's side are having a great run, recently, In their previous five matches, City have won four games and drew just one match. City are currently standing in second place in the PL standings with 59 points after winning 18 of 26 games.

Here are the livestreaming details of Manchester Derby taking place on Sunday:

When is the Manchester United vs Manchester City fixture going to be played?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City fixture will be played on Sunday, March 3.

What time will the Manchester United vs Manchester City kick-off?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City match will kick-off at 9 PM IST.

Where is the Manchester Derby going to be played?

The Manchester Derby is going to be played at Man City's home - Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Where to watch the Manchester United vs Manchester City match live in India?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can we livestream the Manchester United vs Manchester City in India?

One can livestream the Manchester United vs Manchester City match on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.