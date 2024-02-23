Explained: Why Toni Kroos Has Returned From Retirement For Germany After 3 Years?

Star Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos on Thursday announced that he will come out of international retirement to play for Germany at the upcoming Euro 2024. The 34-year-old will return to action with the German side next month ahead of the Euro 2024. Kroos took to his official Instagram account to announce the news and said that he will play for the German side in March. The midfielder added that he took this decision since he was asked by the "federal coach".

"People, short and painless: I will play for Germany again in March. Why? Because I was asked by the federal coach, I'm in the mood and I'm sure that with the team at the European Championship, much more is possible than most believe right now," Kroos wrote on Instagram.

The news of Kroos' return will boost Julian Nagelsmann and his side's confidence ahead of the prestigious tournament. Recently, Germany has struggled to perform well in the international arena. The German side also made an early exit in the previous FIFA World Cup 2022 as they failed to move into the knockout stage.

Having reversed his decision to retire from international football, Toni Kroos can now represent Germany in their upcoming friendly matches against France and the Netherlands next month. The midfielder had initially announced his retirement from international football following Germany's defeat against England in the Euro 2020 tournament earlier in 2021.