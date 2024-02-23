trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724312
NewsFootball
TONI KROOS

Explained: Why Toni Kroos Has Returned From Retirement For Germany After 3 Years?

Toni Kroos is in the mood to play for Germany again as informed by his social media account.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 10:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Explained: Why Toni Kroos Has Returned From Retirement For Germany After 3 Years?

Star Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos on Thursday announced that he will come out of international retirement to play for Germany at the upcoming Euro 2024. The 34-year-old will return to action with the German side next month ahead of the Euro 2024. Kroos took to his official Instagram account to announce the news and said that he will play for the German side in March. The midfielder added that he took this decision since he was asked by the "federal coach".

"People, short and painless: I will play for Germany again in March. Why? Because I was asked by the federal coach, I'm in the mood and I'm sure that with the team at the European Championship, much more is possible than most believe right now," Kroos wrote on Instagram. (Kylian Mbappe Has Already Signed Real Madrid Contract - Report)

The news of Kroos' return will boost Julian Nagelsmann and his side's confidence ahead of the prestigious tournament. Recently, Germany has struggled to perform well in the international arena. The German side also made an early exit in the previous FIFA World Cup 2022 as they failed to move into the knockout stage. (Besiktas Footballer Gets Contract Terminated Due To Profile On Dating App)

Having reversed his decision to retire from international football, Toni Kroos can now represent Germany in their upcoming friendly matches against France and the Netherlands next month. The midfielder had initially announced his retirement from international football following Germany's defeat against England in the Euro 2020 tournament earlier in 2021.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is government ready to give MSP guarantee on maize and cotton?