Cristiano Ronaldo may have started the Premier League season from the bench for Manchester United last weekend, but he has answered back to his fitness critics after being sidelined from the starting eleven against Brighton. The 37-year-old recently outclassed his Man United teammates in a footrace in training. In what was a shocking decision by manager Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo started on the bench for United in their opener of the EPL season against Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. (Erling Haaland TROLLED as Liverpool thump Manchester City for Community Shield, check reacts HERE)

New signing Christian Eriksen was preferred first after Anthony Martial was sidelined due to an injury. Eriksen, who is an attacking midfielder failed to make an impact in the first half as a result United lost the match after the full-time whistle with a score of 2-1. (Premier League: Erik ten Hag era starts with a loss as Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United get thumped by Brighton)

Erik ten Hag left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench due to issues with his fitness but was forced to get him in the 53rd minute as United were trailing starting the second half as well. However, Ronaldo's introduction couldn't change the Red Devils' fortune as well as they suffered a 2-1 loss on the opening day of their Premier League campaign. The Portuguese icon is a fitness role model for almost every fan who follows him and even his teammates always set him as an example when talking about fitness.

Check out the post here...

Talking about Ronaldo's game time, the Portuguese striker barely had 45 minutes of pre-season action due to missing the Thailand and Australia tour for family reasons. Later on, he played a friendly against Rayo Vallecano in which he was substituted at half-time. Ronaldo was not interested to stay with United this season after a disastrous season last year as the Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League standings the previous season. United will take on Brentford in gameweek 2 of the Premier League on Saturday (August 13) and will look to turn their fortunes winning the first game of the new season.