Erik ten Hag's Manchester United stint begun with a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (August 7) as German Pascal Gross scored twice to thump the Red Devils. Shockingly, Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench for United in their opener of the Premier League season. (WATCH: Darwin Nunez scores with a stunning flick in Premier League debut for Liverpool vs Fulham)

United fans' hopes that the off-season would mark a turning point have faded, with the club failing to make major moves yet in the transfer market and there was a grim familiarity to the club`s opening match. (Erling haaland TROLLED as Liverpool thump Manchester City for Community Shield, check reacts HERE)

The former Ajax coach witnessed a performance that was every bit as disjointed as those produced under his predecessors Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season.

The sense that this was a continuation of last year`s decline began before kick-off where there were yet more loud and angry protests against United`s owners, the American Glazer family, under the South Stand

If that felt familiar, then the sight of Scott McTominay and Fred in midfield as United laboured against Graham Potter`s superbly drilled side was verging on deja vu.

United had been shambolic in their 4-0 loss at Brighton in May and, even with debuts for defender Lisandro Martinez and midfielder Christian Eriksen, little felt new or changed about the performance.

Brighton took the lead on the half-hour with Leandro Trossard finding former United forward Danny Welbeck who squared the ball to the back post for Gross to slot home.

Nine minutes later, Gross doubled the lead, with his sixth career goal against United, after David De Gea had poorly pushed out a Solly March drive right into the path of the German who again made no mistake.

Ten Hag introduced Cristiano Ronaldo in the 53rd minute and the Portugal forward, who is reported to want to leave the club, provided the spark for United`s attempted comeback.

The home side gave themselves a foothold in the 68th minute when a goalmouth scramble ended with Alexis Mac Allister turning the ball into his own net but Brighton held on for a second straight win against United and their first ever at Old Trafford. (With Reuters input)