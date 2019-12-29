Premier League: Demarai Gray nets winner as Leicester City beat West Ham 2-1

Leicester City shook off chastening back-to-back defeats with a 2-1 victory at West Ham United to renew their distant chase of Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

Manager Brendan Rodgers made nine changes from the side that lost 4-0 at home to Liverpool less than 48 hours earlier, but Leicester still had too much for a poor West Ham team with Kelechi Iheanacho and Demarai Gray on target.

Gray had an early penalty saved by West Ham`s returning keeper Lukasz Fabianski but Iheanacho headed Leicester into a deserved lead in the 40th minute.

West Ham`s one flowing move of the first half saw them level with Pablo Fornals slotting home.

Leicester regained the lead in the 56th minute with a superb counter-attack finished off by Gray and the visitors could have won by a bigger margin as West Ham`s relegation worries grew.

While Leicester moved four points clear of Manchester City, who they lost to 3-1 last weekend, and reduced Liverpool`s lead to 10 points, West Ham, without a home win since September, remain in 17th spot, one point above the bottom three.