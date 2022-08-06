Darwin Nunez scored a stunning goal on his Premier League debut for Liverpool against Fulham on Saturday (August 6). The star signing made his mark in the Premier League on his debut but didn't get the result he would've wanted on his first official game in England. Liverpool had to share a point with Fulham as they drew 2-2, courtesy of a brace from Fulham's Aleksander Mitrovic. (Erling haaland TROLLED as Liverpool thump Manchester City for Community Shield, check reacts HERE)

However, Mohamed Salah also got his name on the scoresheet as well just like he does every season on the opening game but Fulham managed an easy draw against the Reds in the end. (Jurgen Klopp full praise for Darwin Nunez as Reds lift Community Shield)

Checkout Darwin Nunez's first Premier League goal here...

Darwin Nunez had scored his first Premier Leauge goal #PremierLeague #LiverpoolFC pic.twitter.com/Q7UMfAXqeW — Buzzer Sports (@Bzrsports) August 6, 2022

The home side took the lead on 32 minutes when they broke down the right, and Kenny Tete`s cross was met by the bustling Mitrovic, who out-jumped Trent Alexander-Arnold at the far post to head home.

Luis Diaz came close to levelling a few minutes later, flashing a shot across the face of the goal, but the ball bounced back off the far post as last season`s runners-up struggled to deal with Fulham`s physicality in the opening 45 minutes.

Fulham almost doubled their advantage in the 57th minute as the ball was worked out to the right and Neeskens Kebano unleashed a thunderous shot that smacked off the far post.

Tipped to be among the title challengers again this year, Liverpool`s fortunes turned with the introduction of new signing Nunez in the second half, and the Uruguayan wasted no time in showing why Liverpool paid Benfica an initial €75 million for his services.

Nunez tried to tee up his strike partners shortly after coming on before levelling with a brilliant flicked finish just after the hour mark. Despite having barely threatened after the break, Fulham were soon back in front as Mitrovic, who scored 43 goals in 44 Championship games last season, was tripped in the box by Virgil van Dijk, and the striker stepped up to stroke home from the penalty spot to make it 2-1.

However, Liverpool refused to capitulate and Salah put them level again, poking home from close range. Jordan Henderson almost grabbed all three points for the visitors with a stoppage-time strike but his shot came back off the crossbar.

Liverpool face Crystal Palace in their next Premier League game on Monday, August 15. (With Reuters input)