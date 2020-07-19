हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Premier League

Premier League: Harry Kane's brace fires Tottenham Hotspur to 3-0 win over Leicester City

England skipper Kane took his tally to four in two games after scoring twice in his side`s 3-1 win at Newcastle United.

Premier League: Harry Kane&#039;s brace fires Tottenham Hotspur to 3-0 win over Leicester City
Image Credits: Twitter/@SpursOfficial

Harry Kane struck twice as Tottenham Hotspur dealt a huge blow to Leicester City`s hopes of a top-four finish with a 3-0 victory in the Premier League on Sunday.

Leicester`s James Justin deflected Son Heung-min`s shot into his own goal after six minutes and Kane gave his side a commanding lead with two quality strikes before halftime.

England skipper Kane took his tally to four in two games after scoring twice in his side`s 3-1 win at Newcastle United.

Leicester remain fourth but are level on 62 points with fifth-placed Manchester United who have two games left to play to Leicester`s one. They meet on the final day of the season.

Spurs are finishing the season strongly, winning four of their last five games, and moved above Wolverhampton Wanderers into sixth place, closing in on Europa League qualification.

Premier League Leicester City Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur football
