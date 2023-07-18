Molested At Age Of 6, Became Professional Footballer At 11: Read THIS Top International Footballer's Unheard Tale

Former Tottenham Hotspur Footballer, Dele Alli has opened about his life on Gary Neville's Overlap podcast. The interview has left many fans stunned while some other people have been provided strength after the England international revealed he was sexually abused as a child.

During the 2015-16 season, Alli was tipped to be one of the rising number 10s in world football who will surely finish his career on top with many prestigious titles. Alli played in the Premier League with Spurs and he even played the 2019 UEFA Champions League final under coach Pochettino.

Alli's career took a major fall a couple of years earlier after Jose Mourinho took charge of the Premier League and the now 27-year-old fell out of favour. Alli then joined Besiktas on loan after he left Spurs for Everton. (Who Is India's Richest Footballer, His Net Worth Is 6 Times More Than Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri And Gurpreet Singh Sandhu)

Sexually abused at age of 6, started smoking at 7 and at 8, Alli started selling drugs. He also hung off a bridge by a guy when was 11. At 12 year of age, Alli was adopted.

Dele Alli says it all to @GNev2.



“That was heartbreaking”.pic.twitter.com/lySmw8n4kw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2023

“It’s not something I have spoken about that much but there were a few incidents that give you an understanding. At six I was molested by my mum’s friend who was at the house at lot; my mum was an alcoholic. That happened at six. I was sent to Africa to learn discipline and then I was sent back. Seven, I started smoking, eight I started dealing drugs. An older person told me that they wouldn’t stop a kid on a bike, so I rode around with my football, and then underneath I’d have the drugs – that was eight."

"Eleven, I was hung off a bridge by a guy from the next estate, a man. Twelve, I was adopted – and from then, I was adopted by an amazing family, I couldn’t have asked for better people to do what they’d done for me. If God created people, it was them."

In addition, Alli said he was addicted to sleeping pills. The England midfielder's dependence on them grew in spite of the efforts of Eric Dier and Harry Kane, two of his former Spurs and England team colleagues.

Dele Alli opening up to the world about his difficulties in life will give a number of people the strength to open up. The professional footballer hopes that will be the case.