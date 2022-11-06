Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match Live Streaming: When and where to watch EPL match TOT vs LIV in India?

Tottenham Hotspur will host Liverpool in the Premier League 2022-23 fixture on Sunday (November 6) as it will be Jurgen Klopp vs Antonio Conte. Liverpool are in desperate need of wins and points, on the other hand, Tottenham are keen to stay on top of the Premier League table. It is expected be a very intense contest between the two sides in which Liverpool are somewhat trying to be find their mojo back and Spurs are looking to stay on the positive road they started from the start of this season. Liverpool are ninth in EPL standings with 16 points whereas Spurs are third with 26 points.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool going to be played?

The English Premier League match Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool will be played on Sunday (November 6) from 10:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool going to be played?

The English Premier League match Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Seriously what more does Maddison have to do?



Most consistent creative goal threat of any player in England that’s not named Harry Kane. Playing on a much worse side than most.



Painful to see us take 200 CBs and not a player like Maddison pic.twitter.com/Bqh8a9Z1Z1 — Joe Thomlinson (@joethomlinson) November 5, 2022

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool?

The English Premier League match Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

Where can I live stream the English Premier League match Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool in India?

The English Premier League match Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.