Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When and where to watch EPL match MUN vs AST in India?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will travel away from home to take on Aston Villa in their Premier League 2022-23 fixture on Sunday (November 6). Erik ten Hag and co will eye those 3 points which can get them past Newcastle United, who are currently sitting fourth in the EPL standings. Tottenham will also be in action tonight as they take on Liverpool and United will hope they lose so that they can be level with the Antonio Conte side on points. Cristiano Ronaldo has found some form in the last two games played for United, he has an assist and a goal, it will be interesting to see whether ten Hag starts the Portuguese icon after numerous controversies this season.

United are currently fifth in the EPL standings with 23 points from 12 matches played so far winning 7 games. They are well behind on Goal difference from the top four of the Premier League table leaders and will look to continue their positive season so far. Notably, United are undefeated from their last five Premier League games. (LaLiga: Why FC Barcelona star Gerard Pique retired mid-season and Shakira's reaction on it)

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester United vs Aston Villa English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Aston Villa going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Aston Villa will be played on Sunday (November 6) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Aston Villa going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Aston Villa will be played at Villa Park.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Aston Villa?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Aston Villa will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

Where can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Aston Villa in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Aston Villa will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.