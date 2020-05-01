President Ram Nath Kovind, sports fraternity pay tribute to legendary footballer Chuni Goswami

President Ram Nath Kovind and the sports fraternity have come in unison to pay homage to legendary Indian footballer Chuni Goswami, who breathed his last on Thursday at the age of 82.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, President Kovind said that the Indian football fans have lost a legend with the passing away of Goswami. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

"Sad to hear about the passing of Chuni Goswami. In his demise India's football fans have lost a legend. A versatile sportsman, he was a star in his own right. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," he tweeted.

Sad to hear about the passing of Chuni Goswami. In his demise India’s football fans have lost a legend. A versatile sportsman, he was a star in his own right. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Indian football captain and record goalkeeper Sunil Chhetri also took to social media and extended his grief on the demise of Goswami.

Chhetri said that the countrymen has lost one of the leading lights of Indian sport.

"We've lost one of the leading lights of Indian sport today. Not too many can boast of being top-notch in two different sports. You played your part to the fullest, rest well, Chuni sir. Strength to the family," he tweeted.

We’ve lost one of the leading lights of Indian sport today. Not too many can boast of being top-notch in two different sports. You played your part to the fullest, rest well, Chuni sir. Strength to the family. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 30, 2020

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju also paid homage to Goswami by describing him as the most successful Indian football captain who led the nation to a gold medal at Asian Games 1962.

"It is a sad day for Indian sports as legendary footballer Chuni Goswami passes away. He was the most successful Indian football captain who led India to a gold in Asian Games in 1962 and many other victories. I extend heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti," Rijiju wrote.

It is a sad day for Indian sports as legendary footballer Chuni Goswami passes away. He was the most successful Indian football captain who led India to a gold in Asian Games in 1962 and many other victories. I extend heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/2Oj1Vwh280 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 30, 2020

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, wrote,"The BFC family mourns the death of legendary footballer Chuni Goswami. A man of many talents, Goswami captained @IndianFootball to Gold at the 1962 Asian Games and played first-class cricket for Bengal; an all rounder as good as they come. Our thoughts are with his family."

The BFC family mourns the death of legendary footballer Chuni Goswami. A man of many talents, Mr. Goswami captained @IndianFootball to Gold at the 1962 Asian Games and played first-class cricket for Bengal; an all rounder as good as they come. Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/8azzXqctmi — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) April 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Indian cricket head coach Ravi Shastri said that Goswami was one of the country's best all-round sportsman with ball sense in his blood.

"#ChuniGoswami - Easily one of India's best all-round sportsman with ball sense in his blood. May his soul rest in peace," the former Indian cricketer tweeted.

#ChuniGoswami - Easily one of India's best all-round sportsman with ball sense in his blood. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/4bCTXmE22x — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 1, 2020

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif also extended his grief on the demise of Goswami. He wrote, "In #ChuniGoswami, we have lost one of our most dynamic athletes. May his soul rest in peace!"

In #ChuniGoswami, we have lost one of our most dynamic athletes. May his soul rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/VLNDqyuViG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 30, 2020

Goswami, who led the national side to 1962 Asian Games glory, died on Thursday at 5 p.m at a private hospital in Eastern Kolkata following a cardiac arrest.

The former Indian footballer is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.

Goswami, whose real name was Subimal Goswami,was reportedly suffering from underlying ailments, including prostrate, diabetes and nerve problems.

Goswami had appeared for Mohun Bagan junior and senior teams from 1946 to 1968. He had also played 50 matches for the national side from 1956 to 1964 as a footballer.

Besides football, Goswami had also played cricket. He had made 46 first-class appearances for Bengal and had also captained the state side between 1962 and 1973.