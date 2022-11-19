FIFA World Cup Opening ceremony, BTS’ Jungkook to perform: When, where to watch, who are performers at opening ceremony in Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 is just about a day away and the excitement is already in air among football fans. This the first time that the World Cup is being hosted by a middle east country. Qatar are the host nation for the tournament and the whole country is in a celebratory mood because of the World Cup. There are many restrictions in place for the fans in World Cup as Qatar is asking them to keep in mind the culture and traditions of the Islamic country. The female fans, especially, will have cover their bodies at all times, not allowed to wear sleeveless tops and other clothese where skin is revealed.

This World Cup is being played among 32 countries and Brazil, Argentina, Protugal are some of the favourites to win the competition. Brazil have won the World Cup a record five times while Argentina have won it once. France are the defending champions, who won it in Russia in 2018. Their star performer back then was Kylian Mbappe, who has grown into a better player and France will be banking on him to deliver the good this time too.

At the same time, it could be the last World Cup for the stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi has never a World Cup and this time the Argentine team is a strong unit and they would be looking to win it for the PSG striker.

Where or how can I watch te FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World up 2022 will be available on Sports 18 Network in India. It can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app.

Who all are the artists performing at the opening ceremony of World Cup?

South Korea’s popular band BTS' one of the members will perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. Other names, as per The Telegraph, who are supposed to perform are Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Nora Fatehi.

Where is the opening ceremony for FIFA World Cup 2022?

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place on November 20, ahead of the opening Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

When will the opening ceremony for FIFA World Cup 2022?

The opening ceremony for FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST.