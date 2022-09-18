NewsFootball
REAL MADRID VS ATLETICO MADRID

'Keep dancing Vinicius Junior', Fans urge Brazilian star for trademark celebration after racist comments

'Keep Dancing Vini', said the fans on Twitter as defending champions Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid on Monday, 12:30 AM as per IST

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 07:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Keep dancing Vinicius Junior', Fans urge Brazilian star for trademark celebration after racist comments

Real Madrid's star forward Vinicius Junior was in the news after a Spanish football show's leading agent said that the Brazil international does not show respect to his opponents with his trademark dancing celebration. Soon after the comments which said that his behaviour is like of a monkey, social media stood up for the young Madrid star after racist comments towards him. In a video statement, Vini Jr. also said that the critics are bothered by a "victorious black Brazilian in Europe," and he will not change his celebration. The 22-year-old also revealed that this was not the first time he received racist remarks for his celebrations while mentioning that other players also celebrate similar dancing moves after scoring a goal.

Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid in their LaLiga fixture which is also the 'Madrid Derby' and Vinicius Junior was trending the whole day as netizens urged the Brazilian forward to keep dancing and celebrate his achievements like the he wants. 'Keep Dancing Vini', said the fans on Twitter as defending champions Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid on Monday, 12:30 AM as per IST.

Checkout the tweets of fans in support Vini Jr. below...

Coming to his club, Real Madrid have shown full support to their player who was targeted by racist comments and the Spanish club also released a statement in which they said they will take legal action against anyone who makes racist remarks about their players.

"Real Madrid CF rejects all kinds of racist and xenophobic expressions and behaviors in the field of football, sport and life in general, such as the regrettable and unfortunate comments made in recent hours against our player Vinicius Junior," Real Madrid said in a statement.

Vinicius Junior's international teammate Neymar also came in support for him and writing, "Dribble, dance and be you. Happy just the way you are. Keep it up my boy, next goal we dance," in an Instagram post. The 22-year-old later replied with comment "Always" with a picture of the pair dancing in Brazil jersey on Twitter.

Live Tv

Real Madrid vs Atletico MadridVinicius JuniorVini jr celebrationracist commentsLaLigaRMA vs ATM

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus