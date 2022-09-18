Real Madrid's star forward Vinicius Junior was in the news after a Spanish football show's leading agent said that the Brazil international does not show respect to his opponents with his trademark dancing celebration. Soon after the comments which said that his behaviour is like of a monkey, social media stood up for the young Madrid star after racist comments towards him. In a video statement, Vini Jr. also said that the critics are bothered by a "victorious black Brazilian in Europe," and he will not change his celebration. The 22-year-old also revealed that this was not the first time he received racist remarks for his celebrations while mentioning that other players also celebrate similar dancing moves after scoring a goal.

Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid in their LaLiga fixture which is also the 'Madrid Derby' and Vinicius Junior was trending the whole day as netizens urged the Brazilian forward to keep dancing and celebrate his achievements like the he wants. 'Keep Dancing Vini', said the fans on Twitter as defending champions Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid on Monday, 12:30 AM as per IST.

Checkout the tweets of fans in support Vini Jr. below...

I can't wait for Vini Jr. to dance today. September 18, 2022

Militao and Rudiger a night before the Madrid derby waiting for someone to touch Vini. pic.twitter.com/zmjMng0GlL — Benzema Padre (@Vin1szn) September 17, 2022

Vini jr for R Madrid this season



• Most goals (5)

• Most assist (3)

• Most big chance created (14)

• Most key passes (4)

• Most dribbles (23)

• Most duel won (54)

• Most shot on target (14)

• Highest shot accuracy (78%)



They criticize bcuz he's exceptional pic.twitter.com/CK5MKLDh3y — GZ (@La_madrista) September 17, 2022

Coming to his club, Real Madrid have shown full support to their player who was targeted by racist comments and the Spanish club also released a statement in which they said they will take legal action against anyone who makes racist remarks about their players.

"Real Madrid CF rejects all kinds of racist and xenophobic expressions and behaviors in the field of football, sport and life in general, such as the regrettable and unfortunate comments made in recent hours against our player Vinicius Junior," Real Madrid said in a statement.

Vinicius Junior's international teammate Neymar also came in support for him and writing, "Dribble, dance and be you. Happy just the way you are. Keep it up my boy, next goal we dance," in an Instagram post. The 22-year-old later replied with comment "Always" with a picture of the pair dancing in Brazil jersey on Twitter.