REAL MADRID VS ATLETICO MADRID

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch RMA vs ATM Copa del Rey quarterfinal match in India?

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey quarterfinal match below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The Madrid Derby is set to take place once again between city rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. The two Spanish giants will go head to head in their 231st meeting in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey. The last time Los Blancos won the domestic cup was when Gareth Bale scored a stunner goal against arch-rivals FC Barcelona in 2014 when he took Marc Bartra to the cleaners. Diego Simeone's side also won this trophy against Real Madrid back in 2013 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema is back to his best habit of scoring goals after struggling with injuries from the start of the season.

Ancelotti has four players injured - Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eden Hazard and Lucas Vazquez. Other than that, all the key players are fit for the blockbuster Madrid Derby.

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey match below

When is the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid going to be played?

The Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be played on Friday (January 27) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

ALSO READ: Dani Alves' ex Wife Breaks Silence on FC Barcelona Legend's Arrest over Sexual Assaut Allegations

Where is the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid going to be played?

The Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be played at Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Where can I watch the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid?

The Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Villareal will not be telecasted live in India.

How can I live stream the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in India?

The Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will not be live-streamed in India.

