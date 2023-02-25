topStoriesenglish2577018
REAL MADRID VS ATLETICO MADRID

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch RMA vs ATM La Liga Match Madrid Derby In India?

Checkout the livestream details of the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid (Madrid Derby)

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 03:01 PM IST

Madrid Derby: One of the biggest rivalries in Spain, Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will take place on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu as both sides hope to get on track in La Liga. Real Madrid are keen to get on top in the points table of the Spanish top-flight as FC Barcelona are leading with a 8-point lead at the moment. City rivals Atletico Madrid are current fourth behind Real Sociedad, Barcelona and Real Madrid with 41 points from their 22 games played so far.

Barcelona's star signing Robert Lewandowski is currently leading the top-scorer list with 15 goals. Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema has been struggling with injuries this season so he is currently third in the list with 11 goals, surely, the Los Blancos captain will look to get himself on the scoresheet tonight.

The 5-2 comeback victory over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League has certainly handed the Carlo Ancelotti-managed side a major boost in morale to get things done in their domestic league as well. (READ: 'Sister's Birthday Coming!': Injured Neymar Fails to get Sympathy From Fans Ahead of PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Clash)

When is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be played on Saturday (Febraury 25) from 11:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Where can I watch the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be telecast live on Sports 18/HD. (READ: PSG Star Sergio Ramos Retires From International Defender After Spain Hire New Coach)

How can I live stream the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in India?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Atletico de Madrid predicted XI: Oblak, Molina, Hermoso, Savic, Reinildo, Koke, Saul, Carrasco, Barrios, Llorente, Griezmann.

