Defending champions Real Madrid will travel away from home to Celtic Park to take on Celtic FC in their opening clash of the UEFA Champions League group stage fixture. Having won the competition 14 times now, Real Madrid led by Karim Benzema and managed by Carlo Ancelloti will look to repeat their performances of last season with a statement-making victory in the first UCL game of their season.

Real Madrid are currently leading the LaLiga table and look in good form despite the departure of star midfielder Casemiro, who left the club for Manchester United after a stellar career at the Spanish giants. All the players are fit for Real Madrid and new signings have given them a handy boost in terms of mentality. (PSG star Kylian Mbappe is dating Ines Rau, the first-ever Transgender model to feature on Playboy magazine's cover, says report)

Checkout Real Madrid vs Celtic FC UEFA Champions League: Livestream match details

When is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Real Madrid vs Celtic FC?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Real Madrid vs Celtic FC will take place on Wednesday (September 7).

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Real Madrid vs Celtic FC?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Real Madrid vs Celtic FC will take place at 12:30 AM (IST).

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Real Madrid vs Celtic FC taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Real Madrid vs Celtic FC will take place at the Celtic Park.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Real Madrid vs Celtic FC?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Real Madrid vs Celtic FC will be telecast live on Sony Channels in India.

How do I live stream Real Madrid vs Celtic FC UEFA Champions League 2022 match?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Real Madrid vs Celtic FC will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.