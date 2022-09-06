NewsFootball
REAL MADRID VS CELTIC FC LIVESTREAM

Real Madrid vs Celtic FC UEFA Champions League match Livestreaming details: When and where to watch RMA vs CEL in India?

Checkout Real Madrid vs Celtic FC UEFA Champions League match Livestreaming details here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 08:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Real Madrid vs Celtic FC UEFA Champions League match Livestreaming details: When and where to watch RMA vs CEL in India?

Defending champions Real Madrid will travel away from home to Celtic Park to take on Celtic FC in their opening clash of the UEFA Champions League group stage fixture. Having won the competition 14 times now, Real Madrid led by Karim Benzema and managed by Carlo Ancelloti will look to repeat their performances of last season with a statement-making victory in the first UCL game of their season.

Real Madrid are currently leading the LaLiga table and look in good form despite the departure of star midfielder Casemiro, who left the club for Manchester United after a stellar career at the Spanish giants. All the players are fit for Real Madrid and new signings have given them a handy boost in terms of mentality. (PSG star Kylian Mbappe is dating Ines Rau, the first-ever Transgender model to feature on Playboy magazine's cover, says report)

Checkout Real Madrid vs Celtic FC UEFA Champions League: Livestream match details

When is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Real Madrid vs Celtic FC?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Real Madrid vs Celtic FC will take place on Wednesday (September 7).

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Real Madrid vs Celtic FC?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Real Madrid vs Celtic FC will take place at 12:30 AM (IST).

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Real Madrid vs Celtic FC taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Real Madrid vs Celtic FC will take place at the Celtic Park.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Real Madrid vs Celtic FC?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Real Madrid vs Celtic FC will be telecast live on Sony Channels in India.

How do I live stream Real Madrid vs Celtic FC UEFA Champions League 2022 match?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Real Madrid vs Celtic FC will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.

Live Tv

Real Madrid vs Celtic FC livestreamKarim BenzemaReal Madrid vs Celtic livestreaming detailsUEFA Champions League LiveUCL livestreamRMA vs CEL liveRMA vs CEL newsRMA vs CEL free livestreamReal Madrid vs Celtic FC channel to watch

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 05, 2022
DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints