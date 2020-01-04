Real Madrid will improve in 2020, says Zinedine Zidane

Madrid: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said his objective is to improve the team in 2020 following a difficult 2019 in which the Spanish powerhouse failed to pick up any silverware.

"We dropped points, that's a reality Zidane told a press conference on Friday. "But it's a complicated season in which it's difficult to secure points all the time because there are teams that play well. The most important thing is to give everything, that's the strength of this time," Efe news quoted him as saying.

"We are going to try to improve in 2020," he added.

He said players had returned from the Christmas break motivated to get working ahead of the Supercopa tie against Getafe on Saturday.

"The fight always goes on. I would underline the desire we have to get out and play again."

Looking into the second half of the season, Madrid faces a tough campaign domestically in La Liga and on a European level in the Champions League.

"Failure would be to not try, to not give everything. At the end of the day, only one team wins La Liga and the Champions League and the rest are not stupid."

He once again dismissed links between him and Manchester United's Paul Pogba, who has been tipped for a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu for several months.

But he did give a special mention to Isco Alarcon, whom he said he identified with.

"I identify with all of my players but it is true that, because of the position he plays, I identify more with Isco. He's an important player and he is demonstrating it."