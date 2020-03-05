Real Sociedad advance to 1st Copa del Rey final in 32 years

Miranda de Ebro (Spain): Real Sociedad earned a 3-1 victory on aggregate over second-division side Mirandes to book a place in the final of Spain's Copa del Rey tournament for the first time in 32 years, clinching that berth with a 1-0 road victory in the second leg at the Anduva Municipal Stadium.

The semifinal victory provides major cause for celebration for the Basque club's long-suffering fans, who had grown accustomed to these types of feats in the 1980s, when they won a Copa del Rey (1987) and two Spanish league titles, but have watched this founding member of LaLiga struggle to keep pace with the big teams ever since, reports Efe news.

Wednesday's match saw Mirandes come out more aggressively at the outset than in the first game, although neither side were able to create any clear scoring opportunities in the early going.

The White and Blues, however, started to take control and began zeroing in on Mirandes' goal at around the half-hour mark, first with a long-range shot by Brazilian forward Willian Jose that netminder Limones managed to stop and then another attempt by Belgian midfielder Adnan Januzaj that defender Enric Franquesa cleared away.

The visitors' pressure eventually bore fruit a few minutes later when Martinican midfielder Mickael Malsa was called for a handball on a cross into the area by Real Sociedad defender Joseba Zaldua.

Moments later, Mikel Oyarzabal made good on his chance from the penalty spot in the 41st minute to give his side a 3-1 aggregate lead and a crucial away goal heading into the intermission.

On the very first play after the break, Januzaj then had a golden opportunity to put the game out of reach, but his shot ricocheted off the crossbar.

Real Sociedad, however, were in total command and relied on managing the clock against an opponent that was largely powerless to create any danger.

Brazilian striker Matheus Aias had the best chance for the hosts, but the visitors' defence proved unbreakable.

Afterward, Real Sociedad's website hailed the team's first berth in this knockout soccer competition since 1988, when the Basque club lost 1-0 to FC Barcelona.

"A great generation of Real Sociedad fans do not know what it's like to experience the sensation of a big final, and finally they'll have the chance to do so."

Real Sociedad, who upset host Real Madrid in a 4-3 thriller to reach this season's Copa del Rey final four, won the first leg of this semifinal clash 2-1 on February 13 at Reale Arena in the northern city of San Sebastian.

Next up for the White and Blues in the April 18 single-match Copa del Rey final will be either fellow Basque club and arch-rival Athletic Bilbao, who knocked out Barcelona in the quarterfinals, or Granada.

Athletic have a 1-0 lead heading into Thursday night's second leg at Nuevo Los Carmenes Stadium in the southern city of Granada.