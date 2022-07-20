Robert Lewandowski broke the internet in the last few weeks during and after his long-awaited move from Bayern Munich to FC Barcelona. The Poland international left the Bundesliga champions after a period of 8 years where he won numerous titles and individual trophies. Barca's fans were delighted with the signing of the profilic striker but there was one person who wasn't happy with the 33-year-old moving to FC Barcelona. It is Vanessa Huppenkothen, who is an ESPN presenter and model.

Huppenkothen tweeted explaining her disappointment in Lewandowski about how the striker showed disrespect to the German club in asking a move away from the club in a different manner. "My time at Bayern is over", "Something died inside of me", quotes like these from Lewandowski can be one of the reasons Vanessa was disappointed from him.

Huppenkothen tweeted, "Bayern gave everything for him... sometimes we are very ungrateful." (In Pics: Lewandowski's top moments for Bayern Munich)

Checkout Vanessa Huppenkothen's Tweet below...

El Bayern dió todo por el… aveces somos muy mal agradecidos pic.twitter.com/VbE9C7eQC3 — Vanessa Huppenkothen (@vanehupp) July 15, 2022

Robert Lewandowski left Bayern Munich as a legend to continue his journey at FC Barcelona. Barcelona agreed to a 42.5 million-pound deal to sign the Bayern Munich striker.

"It was very easy to decide to come to Barça," the Poland player said after joining his teammates in Florida. "Barça is back. I think I can help to put the team back at the top of European football."

Lewandowski only had one year remaining on his Bayern contract but was eager to sign for FC Barcelona. He announced the previous month that his career for Bayern has come to an end and he will be looking forward to other opportunities. The 33-year old had achieved a lot in his time with Bayern Munich. He won eight league titles and one Champions League trophy at Bayern scoring 312 goals in his 384 matches played in the Bundesliga.