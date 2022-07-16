Robert Lewandowski created history playing for Bayern Munich in the Pep Guardiola era back in 2015, when he scored five goals in nine minutes to stun German club Wolfsburg. Lewandowski showcased a ruthless goalscoring performance when he came off the bench in a Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena. The Poland international started that game from the bench as Wolfsburg (DFB-Pokal) champions that year came to the Allianz Arena for a Bundesliga fixture against Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich.

It was a sweet revenge for Bayern as the league champions were defeated by the visitors that year in the German Super Cup.

Checkout the video of Lewandowski scoring five goals in 9 minutes below...

Never forget when Robert Lewandowski scored five goals in nine minutes as a sub



(via @FCBayernUS)pic.twitter.com/03wY6cyo85 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 15, 2022

The profilic striker was then handed four Guinness World Records certificates for scoring the fastest ever hat-trick with four and five goal-haul in (4,5 and 6 minutes respectively). No doubt, Lewandowski is a striker every team would dream of having and currently FC Barcelona are on the edge of signing the Poland international.

In the month of February 2022, the 33-year-old expressed his desire to leave the German champions in search for a new challenge. The club wanted him to stay but Lewandowski requested he had no ambition to play for the German club anymore and also expected that the club would understand his decision.

"We've reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona for Lewandowski. It’s good to have clarity for all parties. Robert is an incredible player and he won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him," said Bayern president Hainer on Lewandowski's transfer to FC Barcelona.

Lewandowski is now on the edge of signing with FC Barcelona after Bayern Munich accepted the second bid from the Spanish giants to sign the iconic striker. He will sign a 3-year deal with the Catalans soon and will part ways with Bayern Munich where he won numerous number of trophies while breaking tremendous number of records in his 8 years at the club.