Robert Lewandowski is set to sign a contact with Spanish club FC Barcelona after being recognised as one of the most profilic strikers in the world of football, during his 8 years at German club Bayern Munich. Looking back at the time with Bayern, Lewandowski posted an emotional picture of his Bayern Munich jersey with a message for his fans, teammates and support staff.

Notably, Lewandowski won eight Bundesliga (German league) titles along with 3 DFP Pokal Cups, 3 UEFA Champions League and a FIFA Club World Cup trophy during his time at Bayern Munich.(WATCH: Lewandowski scoring 5 goals in 9 minutes for Bayern)

Checkout Lewandowski's emotional farewell message below...

"I would like to thank my teammates, staff members, club management and everyone who has always supported me and made it possible for us to win trophies for @fcbayern . I am proud of what we have achieved together. Above all, I would like to thank the fans because it is you who make @fcbayern the special club that it is. Im privileged to have spent 8 wonderful years with this club and its fans and it will remain in my heart forever," wrote the 33-year-old.

Lewandowski leaving Bayern would mean a good amount of goals leaving as well. He scored 344 goals for Bayern in 375 matches during his eight years at the club. Adding to that, he is currently on his peak as he scored 50 of them last season itself in just 46 matches for the German champs.

FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich have agreed in principle for the transfer of Polish forward Robert Lewandowski from Germany to Spain, the two clubs announced on Saturday. The deal between Barcelona and Bayern Munich is dependent on the player passing a medical and contracts being signed.

"It's good for both sides that we have clarity. Robert has earned our appreciation, he has won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him," said club president Herbert Hainer in an interview with local newspaper Bayerischer Rundfunk during the Allianz FC Bayern Team Presentation on Saturday. (With IANS inputs)