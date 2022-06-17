Premier League 2022/2023: Schedule, fixtures of every team until year end HERE

The Premier League 2022/23 is set begin on August 5 when Arsenal will lock horns with Crystal Palace away from home and Everton will host Chelsea. The EPL 2022/23 season fixtures of all the 380 matches were released by the organisers on Thursday (June 16). Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will begin their season with a home game against Brighton whereas defending champions Manchester City will travel to London Stadium where West Ham will host them.

Newly-promoted Fulham face the toughest of starts when they entertain Liverpool at Craven Cottage, Bournemouth welcome Aston Villa to the Vitality Stadium and Nottingham Forest`s first top-flight fixture in 23 years sees them head to Newcastle.

Pep Guardiola's Man City will meet their 2021/22 title rivals Liverpool at Anfield on the weekend of October 15 before hosting Jurgen Klopp's side at the Etihad Stadium on the weekend of April 1. If their race for the crown goes right down to the wire again, City's penultimate game of the season at home to Chelsea could be key, before their final-day trip to Brentford on May 28.

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season:

August 5: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal.

August 6: Fulham vs Liverpool

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Leeds vs Wolves

Leicester vs Brentford

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest

Tottenham vs Southampton

Everton vs Chelsea.

August 7: Manchester United vs Brighton

West Ham vs Manchester City

Arsenal v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Everton

Brentford v Manchester United

Brighton v Newcastle United

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth

Nottm Forest v West Ham United

Southampton v Leeds United

Wolves v Fulham

August 20: AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Brentford

Leeds United v Chelsea

Leicester City v Southampton

Manchester United v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

August 27: Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v West Ham United*

Brentford v Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United

Chelsea v Leicester City

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United

*Will be moved due to European fixture on the previous Thursday

August 30: AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United v Everton

Leicester City v Manchester United

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

Southampton v Chelsea

September 3: Aston Villa v Manchester City

Brentford v Leeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City

Chelsea v West Ham United

Everton v Liverpool

Manchester United v Arsenal

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal v Everton

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Fulham v Chelsea

Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

Leicester City v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Brentford

West Ham United v Newcastle United

September 17: Aston Villa v Southampton

Brentford v Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Liverpool

Everton v West Ham United

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

October 1: AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leeds United v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Nottingham Forest

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City v Manchester United

Southampton v Everton

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

October 8: AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace v Leeds United

Everton v Manchester United

Manchester City v Southampton

Newcastle United v Brentford

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Fulham

October 15: Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Leeds United v Arsenal

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Southampton v West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest

October 18: AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

Arsenal v Manchester City

Brentford v Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Leeds United

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

Liverpool v West Ham United

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United v Everton

October 22: Aston Villa v Brentford

Chelsea v Manchester United

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds United v Fulham

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Southampton v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City

October 29: AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest*

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Fulham v Everton

Leicester City v Manchester City

Liverpool v Leeds United

Manchester United v West Ham United*

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

November 5: Aston Villa v Manchester United

Chelsea v Arsenal

Everton v Leicester City

Leeds United v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Southampton v Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion

November 12: AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

Fulham v Manchester United

Liverpool v Southampton

Manchester City v Brentford

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

West Ham United v Leicester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal

December 26: Arsenal v West Ham United

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leeds United v Manchester City

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

December 31: AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

Fulham v Southampton

Liverpool v Leicester City

Manchester City v Everton

Newcastle United v Leeds United

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United

Liverpool finish their campaign at Southampton. There are no games scheduled between Boxing Day until New Year's Eve but, after playing on the final day of 2022, teams will be back in action on January 2, with Chelsea vs Manchester City an eye-catching contest at the start of 2023. The Premier League 2021/22 season went right down to the wire with Liverpool and Manchester City both waiting to drop a point. However, City remained on their toes till the last game to win the Premier League title of the 2021/22.