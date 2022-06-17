Premier League 2022/2023: Schedule, fixtures of every team until year end HERE
The EPL 2022/23 season fixtures of all the 380 matches were released by the organisers on Thursday (June 16)
Trending Photos
The Premier League 2022/23 is set begin on August 5 when Arsenal will lock horns with Crystal Palace away from home and Everton will host Chelsea. The EPL 2022/23 season fixtures of all the 380 matches were released by the organisers on Thursday (June 16). Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will begin their season with a home game against Brighton whereas defending champions Manchester City will travel to London Stadium where West Ham will host them.
Newly-promoted Fulham face the toughest of starts when they entertain Liverpool at Craven Cottage, Bournemouth welcome Aston Villa to the Vitality Stadium and Nottingham Forest`s first top-flight fixture in 23 years sees them head to Newcastle.
Pep Guardiola's Man City will meet their 2021/22 title rivals Liverpool at Anfield on the weekend of October 15 before hosting Jurgen Klopp's side at the Etihad Stadium on the weekend of April 1. If their race for the crown goes right down to the wire again, City's penultimate game of the season at home to Chelsea could be key, before their final-day trip to Brentford on May 28.
Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season:
Announce 2022/23 #PLFixtures — Premier League (@premierleague) June 16, 2022
August 5: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal.
Let's hope for an opening weekend like last season #PLFixtures pic.twitter.com/lF64ZBQcSk — Premier League (@premierleague) June 17, 2022
August 6: Fulham vs Liverpool
How many points will @ManCity get from their first five matches? #PLFixtures pic.twitter.com/hycvuqj46v — Premier League (@premierleague) June 16, 2022
Bournemouth vs Aston Villa
Leeds vs Wolves
Leicester vs Brentford
Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest
Tottenham vs Southampton
Everton vs Chelsea.
August 7: Manchester United vs Brighton
West Ham vs Manchester City
Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Everton
Brentford v Manchester United
Brighton v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth
Nottm Forest v West Ham United
Southampton v Leeds United
Wolves v Fulham
August 20: AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Brentford
Leeds United v Chelsea
Leicester City v Southampton
Manchester United v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion
August 27: Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v West Ham United*
Brentford v Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United
Chelsea v Leicester City
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Manchester United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United
*Will be moved due to European fixture on the previous Thursday
August 30: AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion
Leeds United v Everton
Leicester City v Manchester United
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Chelsea
September 3: Aston Villa v Manchester City
Brentford v Leeds United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City
Chelsea v West Ham United
Everton v Liverpool
Manchester United v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton
Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal v Everton
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Brentford
West Ham United v Newcastle United
September 17: Aston Villa v Southampton
Brentford v Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Liverpool
Everton v West Ham United
Manchester United v Leeds United
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City
October 1: AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leeds United v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Nottingham Forest
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City v Manchester United
Southampton v Everton
West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
October 8: AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace v Leeds United
Everton v Manchester United
Manchester City v Southampton
Newcastle United v Brentford
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Fulham
October 15: Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds United v Arsenal
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Southampton v West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest
October 18: AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Arsenal v Manchester City
Brentford v Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Leeds United
Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022
Liverpool v West Ham United
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United v Everton
October 22: Aston Villa v Brentford
Chelsea v Manchester United
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Fulham
Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Southampton v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City
October 29: AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest*
Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Fulham v Everton
Leicester City v Manchester City
Liverpool v Leeds United
Manchester United v West Ham United*
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
November 5: Aston Villa v Manchester United
Chelsea v Arsenal
Everton v Leicester City
Leeds United v AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Southampton v Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
West Ham United v Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion
November 12: AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
Fulham v Manchester United
Liverpool v Southampton
Manchester City v Brentford
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
West Ham United v Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal
December 26: Arsenal v West Ham United
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leeds United v Manchester City
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion
December 31: AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal
Fulham v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester City
Manchester City v Everton
Newcastle United v Leeds United
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United
Liverpool finish their campaign at Southampton. There are no games scheduled between Boxing Day until New Year's Eve but, after playing on the final day of 2022, teams will be back in action on January 2, with Chelsea vs Manchester City an eye-catching contest at the start of 2023. The Premier League 2021/22 season went right down to the wire with Liverpool and Manchester City both waiting to drop a point. However, City remained on their toes till the last game to win the Premier League title of the 2021/22.
More Stories