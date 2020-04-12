Sao Paulo eyeing Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani move

Sao Paulo could make a formal bid to secure Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani in the European summer transfer window.

Cavani's former Uruguay teammate, Diego Lugano, who is now a Sao Paulo director, refuted speculation that Argentinian giants Boca Juniors are frontrunners to sign the 33-year-old, who will be out of contract in July, Xinhua news reports.

"I think, before he goes to Boca, he will join me at Sao Paulo," Lugano told reporters. "I've been saying it for a long time. It's nothing new."

Cavani has also reportedly attracted the interest of Brazilian clubs Flamengo, Internacional and Palmeiras.

Sao Paulo's squad includes veteran right-back Dani Alves, who played with Cavani at Paris Saint-Germain.