A sad news has rocked the world of football as a renowed journalist lost his life in Qatar while covering the quarter-finals match between Argentina and Netherlands. US football journalist Grant Wahl dies during the second quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022, to utter shock of the other journalists in the press box. He was 49. USA media sitting next to Wahl said that he fell during the extra time of the match and despite getting medical assistance, he passed away. The U.S. Soccer Federation issues a statement, condoling the death of the popular football journalist from America.

"We could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists," the U.S. Soccer Federation said in a statement. "Grant's belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all. Grant made soccer his life's work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us."

The social media is in state of shock after Wahl's death with friends and colleagues passing on the condolence message. Check reactions below:

last one: after SI layoffs, grant called me with four people who'd lost jobs who i "needed to hire right away," and walked me through their resumes, in detail.



at the end of the call i asked how many other editors he'd called. he admitted six, and he had ten more to go. — Nate Scott (@aNateScott) December 10, 2022

Grant Wahl was kind. Needlessly kind. I love him and I'll miss him.



He treated me with a level of respect I didn't deserve. He gave me an opportunity when I needed one. And most importantly he was kind. Needlessly kind



I'll miss him. I'm devastated beyond words — Chris Wittyngham (@ChrisWittyngham) December 10, 2022

Absolutely bone chilling stuff



Soccer journalist Grant Wahl who was kicked out of a stadium in QATAR for this shirt has reportedly collapsed and passed away during the Argentina game today



His brother says on Instagram that Grant was fully healthy & believes there's foul play pic.twitter.com/t47C2XfuVl — JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) December 10, 2022

The AP reported that Wahl had not been keeping well for a few weeks and he had written about it on his website. "My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you," Wahl wrote. "What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort."

Wahl also wrote that he was asked to remove a rainbow T-shirt by Qatar security. The T-shirt was in support of LGBTQ rights and he wore it in the game between United States' and Wales on November 21. Gay and lesbian sex is criminalized in Qatar, a conservative Muslim nation.

His brother posted an Instagram post where he said that there is a foul play. He said that he is a Gay and his brother wore that shirt to show his support for his rights. His death is not normal, he claimed in an emotional video.